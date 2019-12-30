Two teens died Sunday in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 in Acadia Parish, according to State Police.
Kylan Mier and Dante Lacomb, both 19 years old and both from Morse, died in the crash that took place shortly before 8 p.m. on I-10 near LA Highway 91.
The initial investigation by State Police Troop I revealed that the crash occurred as Mier was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro westbound on the interstate. He failed to properly negotiate the off-ramp curve at Exit 76. His vehicle ran off the roadway and began to overturn, then struck the LA 91 bridge embankment before coming to rest.
Mier was restrained at the time of the crash. However, Lacomb, who was the front-seat passenger, was not restrained. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene by the Acadia Parish Coroner’s Office. Impairment is unknown, but standard toxicology samples were obtained for analysis. Speed is believed to be the major factor, and the crash remains under investigation.