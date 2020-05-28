A 55-year-old man was killed in a two-car crash early Thursday morning, according to Louisiana State Police.
Shortly after 7:30 a.m., Troop I began investigating the crash on LA 88 at Fremin Road.
The preliminary investigation revealed 55-year-old David Marcotte was traveling south on Fremin Road in a 2012 Chevrolet Colorado. For reasons still under investigation, Marcotte failed to yield and began to make a left turn onto LA 88 in front of an approaching 2005 Ford F-450. It was being driven westbound on LA 88 by 29-year-old David Bourque of St. Martinville. The vehicles collided in the intersection and although Marcotte was properly restrained, he suffered fatal injuries. Bourque was properly restrained during the crashed and suffered minor injuries.
Impairment is not suspected on the part of Bourque and unknown on the part of Marcotte. A toxicology report is pending for both drivers and the crash remains under investigation.