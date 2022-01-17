A man was killed in a shooting on Sterling Street Sunday night, Lafayette police said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of South Sterling St. (map) just after 9 p.m., according to a press release from the Lafayette Police Department.

Upon arrival, they found a man who had been shot several times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation. Information about a suspect or motive was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the police department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.