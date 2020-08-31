State Police say an Abbeville man was struck and killed Sunday night following a crash on US Highway 90 near North College Road in Iberia Parish.
The crash claimed the life of 40-year-old Chad James Maturin.
Troopers say Maturin was a passenger in a vehicle that had pulled onto the outside shoulder of US 90 eastbound around 10 p.m. Sunday.
For unknown reasons, Troopers say, Maturin exited the vehicle and stood in the center of the outside eastbound lane of US 90 and was struck by another vehicle.
He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Iberia Parish Coroner's Office.
The driver of the vehicle that struck Maturin was restrained at the time of the crash and transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Standard toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis.
The crash remains under investigation.