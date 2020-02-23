Three people are wanted for question following a Saturday night shooting that injured a Ville Plann man, KATC is reporting.
Deputies with the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office were called Saturday night to Teet's Food Store on West Main Street regarding a disturbance that resulted in a shooting.
Detectives learned that a man had been shot and transported first to Mercy Regional Medical Center and then to Lafayette General Medical Center via helicopter with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Suspects fled in a dark gray, four-door sedan with tinted windows, deputies said. The vehicle, which is believed to be a Nissan Altima or Nissan Maxima, was headed north on U.S. 167 and was caught on video surveillance.
Deputies are now searching for three people who are described as "persons of interest" in the shooting: Lionell Herbert Ardoin, Roderic Darone Thomas, and Jennifer Ann Fontenot.
The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division by phone at (337) 363-2161 or via the agency’s website evangelineparishsheriff.org.