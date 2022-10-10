Paul Breaux Middle School was evacuated Monday morning because of a bomb threat, according to a spokeperson for Lafayette Parish Schools.
Amanda Blanco said the evacuation occurred a little after 11 a.m. Monday and students were being staged on the school's football field.
She could not confirm any details about the threat.
Sergeant Robin Green of the Lafayette Police Department said LPSS was made aware of the bomb threat at 11:13 a.m. Green said the investigation has begun.
"We need to put a stop to this," Green said. "It's just too much at this point."
Students are still on the field and the police officers are inside with K-9's.
A Paul Breaux student was arrested Friday on one count of terrorizing after allegedly telling a school resource officer there were two students with guns on the middle school campus.
Lafayette Police and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office were informed about a student possibly being on campus with a gun firearm around 9 a.m. Friday. The school was placed on lockdown as officers conducted an investigation and searched the campus.
The lockdown was lifted after officers searched the campus and found no weapon.
This is a developing story.