A University of Louisiana at Lafayette fraternity has been suspended from campus for three years after an investigation into hazing, KATC reports.
Pi Kappa Alpha has been suspended from campus until May 2025. The suspension comes after a Fall 2021 hazing incident involving sleep deprivation and the performance of calisthenics was reported in March.
The university’s organizational conduct status page for Greek organizations shows the fraternity chapter was issued a cease and desist order by the university’s Office of Student Engagement and Leadership in March 2022 following the allegation.
The hazing report was jointly investigated by the university’s Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Police Department.
In addition to the chapter’s suspension, eight men have been issued misdemeanor summonses by ULPD for charges related to the hazing. Seven of the men were current students and fraternity members in spring 2022, while one was no longer at the university.
UL Lafayette’s hazing policy, effective Aug. 1, 2019, says acts of hazing are considered irresponsible, intolerable and inconsistent with the University’s mission.” UL has a “zero tolerance policy” for hazing that’s applicable to students, current and potential student organizations, university alumni and student organization advisers.
Pi Kappa Alpha’s charter at UL Lafayette was originally chartered in 1969 and reorganized on campus in 2007, per the group's campus webpage.