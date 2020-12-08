A Lafayette man was killed during a two-vehicle crash on University Avenue Tuesday morning.
Lafayette police officers responded to the crash in the 1800 block of West University Avenue around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday. Officers determined a vehicle traveling south, driven by 46-year-old Joseph Bossier, crossed the centerline and struck a vehicle traveling north, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Wayne Griffin said in a statement.
Bossier was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, he said.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.