A Lafayette man was killed during a two-vehicle crash on University Avenue Tuesday morning.

Lafayette police officers responded to the crash in the 1800 block of West University Avenue around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday. Officers determined a vehicle traveling south, driven by 46-year-old Joseph Bossier, crossed the centerline and struck a vehicle traveling north, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Wayne Griffin said in a statement.

Bossier was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, he said.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

