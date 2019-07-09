A Crowley man was arrested after police say he caused an accident that injured a woman and toddler, KATC reports.
Raymond Dell Tucker III, 39, was booked on two counts attempted negligent homicide after he reportedly grabbed the wheel of a vehicle he was riding in and ran the vehicle off the road.
The crash happened Saturday night in the 300 block of Odd Fellows Road in Crowley. Law enforcement arrived on scene to investigate a burning vehicle and discovered the vehicle’s occupants – a man, woman and three-year-old child – were taken to Acadian General Hospital.
Witnesses told officers with the Crowley Police Department the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it ran off the road, went through a ditch and struck a utility pole.
At the hospital, officers learned the child suffered a concussion and mouth laceration because of the crash.
Police say the woman driving the vehicle told officers she and Tucker were having an argument when Tucker grabbed the steering wheel and pulled it to the right, sending the vehicle off the road and into the utility pole.
Tucker allegedly confirmed her account when he was brought in for questioning after being released from the hospital.