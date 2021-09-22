A Lafayette grand jury on Wednesday handed up indictments formally charging suspects with murder charges in five separate Lafayette Parish homicides.

Gavin Brendale Randle, 21, of Lafayette, was indicted on second-degree murder in the shooting death of 19-year-old Nakia Solomon and felony illegal discharge of a firearm.

On May 2, Lafayette Police officers responded to the 100 block of Ambroise Street at 1:37 p.m. and found the Breaux Bridge teen suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died after being transported to a local hospital.

Igor Fernando Castellanos Tejada, 23, of Lafayette, was indicted on first-degree murder in the death of Kevin Amador and attempted armed robbery and domestic abuse aggravated assault against a female victim. Tejada is accused of shooting and killing Amador, previously identified only as a 16-year-old Hispanic male by law enforcement.

Amador was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the yard of a residence in the 1700 block of Eraste Landry Road around 2 a.m. May 19. The teen was pronounced dead at an area hospital, the police department said. Tejada was identified as a suspect during a traffic stop shortly after the shooting and was arrested after questioning.

Tejada’s court file shows the 15th Judicial District Attorney’s Office has filed a letter signaling they don’t intend to seek the death penalty in the case, an option in first-degree murder cases under Louisiana law.

Nakeea Keith Senegal, 28, of Lafayette, was indicted on second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 43-year-old Robert Desire Hebert. The shooting happened in the 1800 block of East Simcoe Street around 6:40 p.m. on May 19.

Nathan Arceneaux, 16, of Lafayette, was indicted on second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 14-year-old Zaria Garry on June 10; in the indictment Garry, a juvenile, was listed only as Z.G. Garry died at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center after two days on life support following a gunshot wound to the head.

Garry’s parents, Brandy and Raymond, said Zaria was at a friend’s house on North Pierce Street practicing a routine for the Lafayette Dazzlers Dance Team when the shooting happened. Arceneaux is a relative of the teammate, the parents said. Brandy Garry was down the street at her mother’s home when the shooting happened and said she saw her daughter wheeled into an ambulance.

Police said in a statement an altercation occurred prior to the shooting; the Garrys said they have few details, only that Zaria may have broken Arceneaux’s necklace prior to the shooting but it’s unclear what transpired.

Troinathan Troyal Woods, 27, of Scott, was indicted on second-degree murder in the July 23 fatal stabbing of 57-year-old Kennedy James Mouton Sr.

Mouton’s son, Kennedy Jr., said the stabbing happened at the home his father was sharing with his girlfriend in the 400 block of South Saint Antoine Street. Woods is the woman's nephew, he said. The elder Mouton, a father to six and grandfather to 17, had returned to the residence from a janitorial job at a neighborhood convenience store just before the stabbing happened, Kennedy Jr. said.

Woods turned himself over to law enforcement July 27.

Arceneaux, Randle, Senegal, Tejada and Woods will each appear before 15th Judicial District Court Commissioner Andre' Doguet for arraignment on Oct. 12 at 9 a.m.