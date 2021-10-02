An Iberia Parish jury unanimously handed down a guilty verdict in a 2018 murder case Friday.
Joshua Raved was found guilty of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of domestic abuse battery, 16th Judical District Attorney Bo Duhé said in a statement.
Raved will be sentenced before Judge Lewis H. Pitman Jr. on Nov. 22. Second-degree murder carries a mandatory life sentence without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence, while the firearm possession conviction carries between one and five years in prison with or without hard labor.
Raved was found guilty of the shooting death of Ian Jones. Jones was asleep in his apartment on Feb. 20, 2018 when Raved woke him by striking him with a pistol. When Jones attempted to flee, Raved shot him four times. Jones initially survived but succumbed to his injuries in an area hospital a month after the shooting, the district attorney’s statement said.
Raved later made statements on camera at the Iberia Parish Jail informing a staff member he wished Jones was dead and would shoot him again.
The case was investigated by the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Cynthia Spadoni, with prosecutors Alister Charrier and Mason Hebert, the statement said.