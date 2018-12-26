Multiple guns were stolen and recovered from Duhon’s Gun Shop in Abbeville on Thursday morning, according to a Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office news release.
A burglary alarm at the business activated shortly after 5:30 a.m., and police dogs led Abbeville police to a bag and a bicycle by a sugar cane field near the shop on South Hospital Drive. It’s not clear how many or what kind of guns were stolen, or how they were recovered.
The bike is a dark red West Port Beach Cruiser with a white metal basket on the front handle bars and green foot pegs in back, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
“A substantial amount” of the suspect’s blood was collected from the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Office, which did not explain how the blood got into the scene.
Authorities were unable to find the suspect after searching unsecured buildings in the area and aerial sweep. Patrols are ongoing in the area. Residents can report suspicious activity to the Sheriff's Office at 337-898-4402.
No one at the Sheriff’s Office was available to discuss the incident on Wednesday afternoon.