State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating a fire in New Iberia involving one death.

Around 1:15 a.m., Iberia Parish Fire District #1 responded to a call for an apartment fire located in the 500 block of Grand Prix Boulevard in New Iberia.

Firefighters say they later located the body of a female juvenile inside, Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office spokesperson Ashley Rodrigue said in a statement. 

The State Fire Marshal's Office says that more information will be released as it becomes available.

