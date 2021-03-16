State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating a fire in New Iberia involving one death.
Around 1:15 a.m., Iberia Parish Fire District #1 responded to a call for an apartment fire located in the 500 block of Grand Prix Boulevard in New Iberia.
Firefighters say they later located the body of a female juvenile inside, Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office spokesperson Ashley Rodrigue said in a statement.
The State Fire Marshal's Office says that more information will be released as it becomes available.