A suspect has been arrested in the disappearance and death of Quawan “Bobby” Charles, the 15-year-old whose body was found near Loreauville in November days after his family reported him missing.

Janet Irvin, 37, was arrested in the case, according to an announcement Tuesday from the social justice organization Stand Black. Irvin was booked on counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and failure to report a missing child, a Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson confirmed.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office’s online booking website showed Irvin was booked on a hold for the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office around 11 a.m. A booking agent confirmed she is no longer in LPSO custody and was being transferred to Iberia Parish.

“I’m confident that my office has put together an extremely strong case against Ms. Irvin. Immediately upon the arrest, I personally spoke with the parents of Quawan Charles. I hope this arrest begins to help their family heal and by no means is this case closed,” Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero said in a video statement released Tuesday afternoon.

Charles was found dead in a rural area of Iberia Parish near the village of Loreauville after his family reported him missing to the Baldwin Police Department on Oct. 30. According to the official autopsy report, Charles’ body was located naked and partially submerged in water.

Attorneys for Charles’ family have pushed for Irvin’s arrest since the early days of the investigation into the teen’s death.

The attorneys have repeatedly stated they believe Irvin and her son were the last people to see Charles alive, and that Irvin picked Charles up from a family residence without parental permission. After Charles was reported missing, Irvin did not immediately alert authorities he had been with her family, attorneys said.

Charles family attorney Ron Haley said in a Tuesday phone call he hopes Irvin’s arrest will lead to new breaks in the case, which his legal team and the Charles family believe was a homicide.

“Justice can never be late. Although we believe wholeheartedly this arrest could have been made months ago, we’re still pleased with the fact that she’s arrested. We’ve said all along that we thought the lynch pin in all this was Janet Irvin, and once an arrest is made for Janet Irvin...that will be the first domino to drop and folks will hopefully shed more light on what happened to Quawan,” Haley said.

Haley said the Charles family and their legal team are hopeful the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office will continue to be transparent throughout the investigation. The lawyer said the team is still waiting on specifics behind the Irvin arrest. The Charles’ legal team has retained private investigators, and Haley said he’s hopeful the investigators and local law enforcement can continue to collaborate and share information when possible to support a full investigation.

The official report completed by the Louisiana Forensic Center, as well as preliminary findings and an independent autopsy commissioned by the family, list drowning as his cause of death, though the manner of death, whether accidental, suicide or homicide, remains undetermined.

The report provided some new insights into the investigation, including notes about witness reports that Charles was “combative” after consuming drugs, was acting erratically and making statements about the intention to kill himself before his death. He was later seen on surveillance video in the area where his body was found, alone, law enforcement reported.

There were no signs of struggle prior to Charles’ death, but homicide cannot be entirely ruled out, the report said. Wounds to his face are believed to be from insects or animals after his death, the Feb. 5 report said.

Autopsy reports found traces of THC, the psychoactive chemical in marijuana, and alcohol in his system. A witness told police Charles may have also consumed hallucinogenic mushrooms, but the official autopsy report found no traces of hallucinogenic mushrooms or synthetic cannabinoids in his system.

The forensic pathologist who completed the autopsy report noted the circumstances suggest Charles may have suffered a psychotic episode, which could have led to either an accidental drowning or suicide. Suicide by drowning is rare but can occur, the pathologist wrote.

Attorneys for the Charles family pushed back against the idea of an accidental death or drowning by suicide in a Monday statement, noting that accidental drownings in shallow water are rare, as is suicide by drowning. “The only rational, glaringly obvious conclusion is that there was foul play at work here,” the attorneys said.

Haley said the ambiguities in the autopsy reports are just as important as the definite findings, and while suicide or an accident are possible, the strange circumstances surrounding Charles’ death lead his family and their legal team to believe foul play was involved in the teenager’s death. More information is needed from Irvin and other witnesses around the case to determine the truth, he said.

“If anyone’s son or daughter was at my residence and ran away saying they’re going to kill themselves, and I don’t pick up the phone and call their parents or the police, what does that say?” Haley said.

The legal team also suggested the witnesses, whom they believe to be Irvin and her family, who claimed Charles was aggressive and erratic before his death may be protecting themselves in the case.

Charles’ family and legal team have raised questions about law enforcement’s handling of the case since the beginning, with scrutiny focused on the overall rigor of the investigation and the lack of an arrest.