A person was rescued from Fourleague Bay near Morgan City by U.S. Coast Guard crew after their single-engine plane crashed into the body of water Tuesday.
A release from the Coast Guard said the airplane, a 2002 Cessna 182T, crashed into the Fourleague Bay at about 8:20 a.m.
#BreakingNews The @USCG rescued 1 person from a downed aircraft in #FourleagueBay, south of #MorganCity, #Louisiana. Find out more on our #newsroom https://t.co/8hxzVzxt8J— USCG Heartland (@USCGHeartland) July 27, 2021
In a video, the person could be seen sitting on top of the plane, partially submerged, while a Coast Guard helicopter and St. Mary Parish Sheriff's boat crew surrounded the downed plane.
The helicopter crew hoisted the person from the water. The rescued individual had minor injuries, the Coast Guard said.