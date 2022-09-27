A 17-year-old suspect in the Sept. 20 homicide of a 27-year-old man near Debaillon Park has turned himself in to the Lafayette Police Department.
The teen turned himself in Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. and was booked into the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center on a warrant for first-degree murder, department spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said.
The teen is accused in the death of 27-year-old Mikeal Janes Arvie of Opelousas, who was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 400 block of Marigold Loop near Debaillon Park on Sept. 20.
Arvie died at the scene after officers attempted emergency medical aid, Green said.