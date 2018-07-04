An Arnaudville teenager was arrested on attempted first-degree murder after he intentionally crashed his vehicle into two deputy vehicles, St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office officials said.
Dartamian Landry, 17, is accused of crashing into the vehicles around 2 a.m. Wednesday on a bridge at the intersection of Highway 31 and Highway 355 in Cecilia, sheriff's office spokeswoman Ginny Higgins said in a press release. Both deputies were hospitalized with moderate injuries. They have since been released from the hospital, Higgins said.
The incident started when deputies tried to stop a suspicious vehicle in the 1000 block of True Friend Road, Higgins said. The driver, later identified as Landry, refused to pull over, prompting a 13-mile chase.
Landry lost control and then deliberately crashed his vehicle into the two Sheriff's Office vehicles, Higgins said.
Landry was booked in the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on two counts of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle and two counts of attempted first-degree murder. His bond was set at $550,000, Higgins said.