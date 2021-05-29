Four people were injured after patrons’ attempts to oust a drunken man from City Bar in Crowley ended in a shootout, police say.
The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Saturday at the bar at 123 East 1st Street. A drunken man entered near closing time and was seen by witnesses striking his female companion. Staff and patrons demanded he leave, but after lingering outside for a few minutes he re-entered the bar, Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard said.
Patrons forced the man outside and when they demanded he leave the premises the drunken man drew a gun. One patron struck him and the suspect opened fire toward the gathered crowd, striking the woman he was with and two other people. Another person then returned fire and struck the suspect, Broussard said.
The man fled the scene but was located outside Porchville Daiquiris at 117 North Parkerson Avenue suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The suspect and the three victims were taken by ambulance to area hospitals; Broussard estimated the suspect is in serious condition while the three victims suffered moderate injuries.
Broussard said the man’s name has not been released because his arrest is pending his release from the hospital. The extent of charges are also being determined, he said.