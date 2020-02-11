The man shot and killed during an altercation with a Lafayette police officer Monday night has been identified.

Jeremy Todd Baham, 40, of Lafayette, was shot and killed while Lafayette police officers were responding to at least one 911 call of an armed man causing a disturbance in the parking lot of the Cypress Bend Townhomes in the 1000 block of Kaliste Saloom Road. Officers arrived on scene around 6 p.m., Louisiana State Police spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said.

Responding officers were approached by Baham and he began to struggle with one of the officers. That officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No details have been released about the injuries or the type of weapon Baham reportedly possessed.

Baham was shot during the struggle and was pronounced dead at the scene. Lafayette Parish Coroner's Office chief investigator Keith Talamo was on scene and could be seen moving a white SUV into the complex to remove his body around 9:45 p.m.

Officials could not say whether both responding officers fired their weapons and hit the suspect, or how many times Baham was shot, Gossen said.

Both responding officers will be placed on administrative leave with pay for the extent of the investigation, Dugas said. Louisiana State Police is in charge of the investigation.

This is the second time a Lafayette police officer has discharged their weapon on the job in the last three days. On Saturday, an officer fired at a suspect while responding to a shots fired call on Macon Road after the man pointed a gun at the officer.

The suspect was not struck, and no injuries were reported. The suspect, identified as 40-year-old Melvin Lainez of Lafayette, was taken into custody on counts of aggravated assault upon a peace officer, illegal discharge of a dangerous weapon and illegal carrying of a weapon.