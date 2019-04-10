In a show of camaraderie, Florida has sent fire investigators to Louisiana to assist in the investigation of the recent fires that destroyed three historically African-American churches in St. Landry Parish.
Seven investigators from the Florida Department of Financial Services's State Fire Marshal Division will help sift through evidence, analyze findings and offer a fresh perspective on the case, Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office spokesperson Ashley Rodrigue said.
The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office sent 90 agents to assist in search and rescue efforts in Florida after Hurricane Michael decimated the state in October 2018. The agents brought urban search and rescue equipment, to assist in lifting walls and breaching collapses, and helped perform door-to-door searches in the aftermath, Browning said at the time of the deployment.
Rodrigue said the fire marshal’s office didn’t step in during Hurricane Michael with the expectation of reciprocation. The Florida team’s actions show kindness and respect for their counterpart in Louisiana, she said.
“It feels good to know that we have such partnerships in times of need,” she said. “To have them say ‘Let’s see if we can help them,’ feels good. We didn’t [help during Hurricane Michael] in anticipation of having that come back to us. It shows good will.”
Jimmy Patronis, the Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal for Florida, said in a release Tuesday his team is committed to assisting their regional neighbor.
“We are determined to help find answers,” he said.
Patronis said the team from the Bureau of Fire, Arson, and Explosives Investigations includes a specialist experienced in photo enhancement. The seven agents are detectives and supervisors from Orlando, Jacksonville, Ocala, Tallahassee, Panama City, and Pensacola.