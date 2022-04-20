A 23-year-old man has been identified as the victim in a fatal shooting on Interstate 10 in Lafayette Parish early Monday.
Austin Granger, 23, of Lafayette, and two others were injured in gunfire on I-10 near mile marker 105 around 2 a.m. Monday. Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were made aware of the shooting when the three victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds, LPSO public information officer Valerie Ponseti said in a statement.
Granger was pronounced dead at the hospital Monday. One of the surviving victims has been released from the hospital and the other remains hospitalized but is listed in stable condition, she said.
Information is limited and the sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help to develop leads that may lead to an arrest in the shooting, she said.
Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.