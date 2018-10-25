The suspect in a Sept. 22 shooting in Lafayette was arrested on Wednesday at a home in Eunice, police said.
Lafayette Police say 22-year-old Dovontay Helaire faces one count of attempted first-degree murder in the shooting of a 21-year-old woman at the intersection of Buttigig Street and Cajundome Boulevard. Helaire on Thursday was awaiting transport from Eunice to Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, where he was to be booked.
The victim remains hospitalized in stable condition. Police initially said the shooting was part of a domestic dispute and have disclosed additional information about the investigation.