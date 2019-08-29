Two Lafayette Parish men were arrested after more than a dozen people’s vehicles were burglarized.
Chase Mier, 18, of Lafayette, and Jade Romero, 20, of Carencro, were each booked into the St. Landry Parish jail on 14 counts of simple burglary and a count of theft of a firearm Saturday, according to a release from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office and online booking records.
Mier and Romero are accused of burglarizing over a dozen cars in the area around Mendell Road, La. 93 and Superior Road near the Lafayette-St. Landry Parish line, the release said. The two men were identified as suspects after deputies responded to a burglary on La. 93 on Friday and nine area residents approached officers about similar crimes.
The victims reported cash and other items were stolen from their unlocked vehicles in the early morning hours over a two-week period, and some residents were stolen from more than once. Approximately $13,500 in cash and possessions were taken, the sheriff’s office said.
Mier and Romero allegedly admitted to 13 total robberies in an interview with deputies, the release said. Of the victims, 10 decided to press charges. Deputies recovered the stolen possessions but did not recover the stolen cash.
Romero is also suspected in nine additional vehicle burglaries in Lafayette Parish during the same time period. Additional charges are pending in Lafayette, the St. Landry Sheriff’s Office release said.
Bond for both men is currently set at $76,000.