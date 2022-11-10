An Opelousas man was killed in an early morning crash in Avoyelles Parish Thursday.
Lance Joseph Richard, 29, of Opelousas, was driving north on La. 361 around 3:15 a.m. when his 2013 Toyota Avalon ran off the road and struck multiple trees. Richard was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, Louisiana State Police said in a statement.
Investigators are still determining what caused the 29-year-old to run off the road. A standard toxicology sample was collected from Richard for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.