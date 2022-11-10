CrimeSceneStockImage.040319
Advocate staff photo by LESLIE WESTBROOK

An Opelousas man was killed in an early morning crash in Avoyelles Parish Thursday.

Lance Joseph Richard, 29, of Opelousas, was driving north on La. 361 around 3:15 a.m. when his 2013 Toyota Avalon ran off the road and struck multiple trees. Richard was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, Louisiana State Police said in a statement.

Investigators are still determining what caused the 29-year-old to run off the road. A standard toxicology sample was collected from Richard for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Email Katie Gagliano at kgagliano@theadvocate.com

View comments