A Napoleonville man drowned Saturday while trying to retrieve his boat from the Belle River.
The victim was identified as 43-year-old Darrow James Leonard.
Leonard was attempting to pull his boat out of the Belle River near Levee Road around 3:30 p.m. when it drifted back into the waterway. He entered the water to retrieve it but went underwater and didn’t resurface, St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s spokesperson Maj. Ginny Higgins said in a release.
Deputies with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol and Belle River Fire and Rescue recovered Leonard’s body around 4:15 p.m., she said.