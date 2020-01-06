Opelousas Police arrested 30-year-old Donovan Bryant Williams, in connection with a Sunday afternoon stabbing in Opelousas.
Williams was booked with aggravated battery and simple criminal damage to property.
Police say Williams allegedly stabbed another man in the eye during a fight.
Police were called to a home on Newman Street on Sunday afternoon for a disturbance. They found a victim with non-life threatening injuries who was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The matter is still under investigation and more persons may be charged.
Police initially booked Williams with attempted second-degree murder, but downgraded the charges to aggravated battery, a spokesman said.