Family members have identified the Crowley man shot and killed by law enforcement on Wednesday, KATC reports.
Family identified the victim as 55-year-old Joey Gilbert Gauthreaux, a lifelong resident of Crowley who had been staying with relatives but was recently homeless.
The shooting happened around 9 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of North Parkerson Avenue. Louisiana State Police detectives are investigating the shooting. Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said at least one Crowley Police Department officer was involved.
Information on what happened before and during the shooting is pending release as detectives gather information, Gossen said in a statement.