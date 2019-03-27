A Breaux Bridge couple was arrested Tuesday after accusations they stole a vehicle and salvaged it at a local scrap yard, authorities say.
The accused, Cedrick Landry, 39, and Jessica Batiste, 37, were booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center Tuesday after the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 3400 block of Grandpoint Highway in Breaux Bridge, the department said in a release.
The sheriff’s office said the couple transported the stolen vehicle, reported stolen in October 2018, to a local scrap yard in early December 2018, where it was salvaged for parts. While executing the warrant, deputies also found a 2018 UTV reported stolen from Avoyelles Parish in January 2019.
Deputies also determined the couple was operating a used car lot without a license, the release said.
Landry was booked on two counts of illegal possession of stolen things over $5,000, a count of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies and a count of possession of Schedule I controlled dangerous substances.
Batiste was booked on a count of theft of a motor vehicle.