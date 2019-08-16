A Breaux Bridge man was arrested by the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office after a traffic stop exposed a drug laboratory, deputies say.
Martraviene Nicholas, 22, turned himself over to authorities Wednesday after narcotics agents pulled him over for a traffic violation in the 100 block of Malcomb Street in Breaux Bridge on Tuesday, a release from St. Martin sheriff’s spokesperson Major Ginny Higgins said.
Nicholas was stopped as he pulled into the driveway of a home. Deputies reported the smell of marijuana coming from Nicholas’ vehicle, and when he was questioned, the suspect allegedly fled on foot. After he was captured, deputies found marijuana and crack cocaine in the vehicle, the release said.
After executing a search warrant, a clandestine laboratory and materials to manufacture crack cocaine were found inside the home, Higgins said.
Nicholas was booked into the St. Martin Parish jail on counts of improper lane usage, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer.
He was also booked on unrelated warrants for possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana, the release said.
Additional arrests are pending as deputies continue to investigate the secret drug lab.