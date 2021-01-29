Lafayette Police say a man was killed in a crash Thursday night on Surrey Street when another driver struck a utility trailer, fatally pinning the man between the trailer and his vehicle
The crash occurred about 9:50 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Surrey Street, according to a statement from the police department.
The driver of a stalled white Chevrolet truck was attempting to reattach a utility trailer to his vehicle when the driver of another vehicle struck the utility trailer. Police say the impact of the crash pushed the utility trailer into the driver and fatally crushed him between the trailer and the truck.
The driver of the stalled vehicle, identified as 46-year-old Jesus Carrion, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Alcohol was believed to be a factor, according to police. The driver of the vehicle that struck the utility trailer was tested for alcohol and subsequently charged with vehicular homicide, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and careless operation.
The driver arrested has been identified as 58-year-old Elton Charles of New Iberia. He has been booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.
The accident remains under investigation by the Lafayette Police Traffic Unit.