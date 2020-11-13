Two men shot overnight on Voorhies Street in Lafayette have died.
The Lafayette Police Department identified the victims as 18-year-old Curley Domingue and 18-year-old Diontrell Celesinte, both of Lafayette. Police responded to the 700 block of Voorhies Street around 2:45 a.m. and found both men suffering from gunshot wounds, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Wayne Griffin said in a statement.
They received medical care at the scene and were transported to a local hospital, where they later died, Griffin said.
Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department. No suspect information was provided related to the shooting.