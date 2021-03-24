A Franklin man has died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash March 3 in St. Mary Parish.
At approximately 2:30 p.m. March 3, troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I were notified of a single-vehicle crash on LA Highway 182 near Allain Road in St. Mary Parish. Thomas McNulty, 89, of Franklin was injured and was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.
An investigation revealed that the crash occurred as McNulty was driving a 2014 Toyota Camry east on LA182 when, for unknown reasons, he failed to maintain control of his vehicle. The Camry exited the roadway, struck a culvert, then crashed into several trees.
McNulty died from his injuries Sunday, according to a statement from State Police.
McNulty was restrained at the time of the crash. Impairment is not suspected to be a factor of the crash.