Vermilion Parish deputies are investigating a fatal shooting that took place Thursday off of Hwy 35 just south of La Hwy 335.
The shooting happened around 2 a.m., according to Captain Drew David of the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office.
Upon arrival, David said, a male victim was found fatally shot. After processing the scene, one person was taken in for questioning.
The identities of those involved, possible charges, and more information will be released as the investigation progresses, David said.