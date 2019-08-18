The New Iberia Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that happened Friday night, according to a report from KATC.
A source related to the victim confirmed with the TV station that the victim is 17-year-old Garron Lewis. Lewis is the son of Iberia Parish School Board member and former New Iberia Councilman Raymond "Shoe-Do" Lewis.
The shooting, which occurred just before 9:45 p.m. Friday, took the life of a 17-year-old male, according to New Iberia Police Department spokesman Captain John Babin.
The victim was found dead in a vehicle parked at the intersection of Audry and Rene streets in the city.
Police say this is an ongoing investigation.