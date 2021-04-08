A 58-year-old man who attends South Louisiana Community College was arrested Thursday after making a false threat against the school.
Brian Taylor, of Lafayette, was arrested on a count of false communication of a bomb threat against a school, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sr. Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said. Taylor reportedly contacted the school to make the threat, saying he would “blow the school up,” and during the call identified himself which allowed law enforcement to track him down after securing the school, she said.
After Taylor allegedly threatened the school, SLCC officials reported the call to 911 around 9:30 a.m. and the Lafayette Police Department and Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office evacuated campus to sweep the school. The college campus was given the all-clear around noon.
SLCC spokesperson Christine Payton said all classes would be held remotely for the remainder of the day Thursday, including lessons for the Lafayette Parish School System’s Early College Academy and all Lafayette staff members would work from home.
Payton said the school’s on-campus population has been reduced this year because many students are taking classes remotely or on a hybrid schedule, while staff and faculty are rotating between remote and in-person work to allow social distancing in office spaces.