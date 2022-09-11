According to the Rayne Police Department, a man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a home and using a stool to attack multiple people.
Eric Arnaud, 31, was arrested on one count of home invasion, according to RPD.
Authorities said that around 11:25 p.m. Friday night, Arnaud forced entry through the locked front door of a residence in the 800 block of Margaret Street. Arnaud then used a stool to attack multiple people within the residence.
He then fled the house and was arrested within blocks of the crime scene.
Arnaud was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail.