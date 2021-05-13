Two schools in Port Barre were locked down Thursday morning following an incident outside the school, KATC reports.
Port Barre Police say a person they described as a "known criminal" was seen walking in front of the high school when that person told a student he would "shoot up" the campus.
The threat was reported to officials and they immediately locked down the high school and junior high campuses. Police say the schools are secure.
Officers are actively searching for the individual.
State Police were already on campus Thursday morning because of a school program.
Chief Deon Boudreaux says that they take all threats seriously and will act on them.
"The safety of our students and the community is important for the Port Barre Police Department and the Town of Port Barre."