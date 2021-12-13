Office of Louisiana State Fire Marshal investigators Monday continued investigating the death of a Ville Platte woman who died Saturday afternoon.
The name of the victim, who was believed to be the 62-year-old resident, was not released pending notification of her family. But the Fire Marshal investigator said the victim apparently died in a fire that started around her couch.
Ville Platte firefighters responded to a 1 p.m. call at a two-unit residence in the 5600 block of Vine Street. An occupant on one side of the duplex was safely evacuated. But the occupant in the other duplex was found dead.
Deputies said they believed the woman, who was disabled, was a heavy smoker. An issued statement said investigators have not ruled out that the cause of the fire was discarded smoking materials.
The Fire Marshal’s Office said the house had smoke alarms but they were not in working order.