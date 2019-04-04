St. Landry firefighters are responding to a third church fire Thursday morning.

St. Landry Fire District 3 received the call about a fire at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m., Assistant Chief David Miller said. The fire is active and crews are on scene, he said.

The church is located in the 3900 block of Highway 182 south of Opelousas.

Miller said it’s possible the cause of the fire is weather related, but it’s too early to determine cause.

“It will take some time to determine the cause but we’re leaving all options open right now. We’re not sure if it’s weather related or some other incident,” Miller said.

He said the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office has been called in and is at the fire scene assisting with the investigation.

This is the third church fire in St. Landry Parish in 10 days.

On March 26, St. Mary Baptist Church on Saquette Road in Port Barre burned to the ground after an overnight fire. On Tuesday, the Greater Union Baptist Church on Highway 742 in Opelousas was also destroyed in an overnight fire.

The Fire Marshal’s Office and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are coordinating investigations into both fires.

