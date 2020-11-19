An Opelousas man was arrested on attempted murder charges after sheriff’s deputies say he tried to kill a woman after sending her a series of threatening text messages.
Terry Johnson, 22, of Opelousas, was arrested Tuesday on five counts of attempted second-degree murder and a count of cyberstalking in a September drive-by shooting. His bond is currently set at $252,500, a statement from St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux.
Detectives determined Johnson had been harassing the victim with text messages threatening to kill her or inflict serious bodily harm. In one message, Johnson told the victim “he hoped she enjoyed her last night breathing,” the sheriff’s office statement said.
On Sept. 22, soon after the victim received the messages, a drive-by shooting targeted the home where the victim was staying in the 200 block of Pavy Road. Two adults and three juveniles were inside the home at the time of the shooting, Thibodeaux said.
Warrants were issued for Johnson’s arrest and he was apprehended and booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on Tuesday.