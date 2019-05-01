Murder suspect accused of tampering with evidence
A man awaiting trial in the death of Lafayette teen Jacquelyn "Daisy Lynn" Landry was indicted again Wednesday on accusations of tampering with evidence in the case.
Landry was 18 when she disappeared from Lafayette in May 2017. Her body has not been found despite extensive searches.
A grand jury previously charged Malik Davis, 23, of Lafayette, with second-degree murder. On Wednesday, another grand jury issued a true bill charging Davis with a felony count of obstruction of justice.
Davis has been held since his arrest in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a $250,000 bail. His requests for a speedy trial have been denied.
Davis is scheduled to go to trial May 13 on the murder charge.
Ex-Vermilion deputy indicted on 23 sex charges
A former Vermilion Parish sheriff’s deputy arrested in February on accusations of rape of three children was indicted last week on 23 sex charges.
Bryan Kibodeaux, 42, is accused of committing multiple counts of first-degree rape, sexual battery, indecent behavior and molestation between August 2016 and January 2019.
At the time of his arrest, Vermilion sheriff’s officials confirmed that Kibodeaux, who had almost 18 years of service with the agency, had been terminated.
State Police said the investigation began Jan. 24, when investigators with the special victims unit received a complaint involving the sexual abuse of a child in Vermilion Parish. During the course of the investigation, investigators identified Kibodeaux as the suspect, and a warrant was obtained for his arrest.
On Feb. 5, investigators executed a search warrant at Kibodeaux’s residence in Abbeville.
Kibodeaux was arrested and booked into the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center before being transferred to another facility. He has been in custody since his February arrest.
He was booked again after his indictment, Correctional Center records show. He’s still at the other facility, with bail set at $500,000 on one rape charge and no bail yet set on the others.
New Iberia police install special alert system
New Iberia police are now using a system that will alert officers if a person with special needs is involved in a call.
According to a Facebook post by the city, the system will let a responding officer know that a person with special needs lives at the address of the call they’re answering as well as what kind of special needs, condition or disability the person has.
To enter someone into the system, forms are available at police headquarters or City Hall.