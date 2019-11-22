A juvenile justice specialist was arrested in Bunkie after surveillance video showed she had inappropriate contact with a 17-year-old.
The Office of Juvenile Justice Investigative Services Division arrested Shauntella Fulton, 31, on Thursday. She was booked into Avoyelles Parish Jail on one count of malfeasance - sexual conduct.
Fulton has worked at the Office of Juvenile Justice for less than a year, said spokesperson Beth Touchet-Morgan. Booking documents show Fulton's employer is the Juvenile Center in Bunkie.
Both internal and external investigations are being conducted, Touchet-Morgan said.
As the investigations are ongoing, no further details were available about the incident that led to Fulton's arrest.
The Office of Juvenile Justice serves youth assigned to their care by the court system, either for probation supervision or custody.