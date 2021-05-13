A 33-year-old Eunice man is accused of attempted manslaughter after shooting a man who was in bed with his girlfriend, KATC reports.
At 12:27 p.m. Wednesday, Eunice police responded to a shooting at 151 College Road at in Eunice.
According to information received by investigating officers, David Haworth went to the house on College Road, looked into a bedroom window, and saw his girlfriend in bed with the victim. Haworth entered the bedroom through the window and an argument ensued. During the argument, Haworth pulled out a handgun and pointed it at his girlfriend. The victim then placed himself between Haworth and the woman. Following an exchange of words, Haworth pulled the trigger, shooting the victim in the right forearm/wrist. The victim was transported to a hospital for his injury.
Haworth was located Wednesday afternoon in Acadia Parish and arrested on a probation warrant for with the assistance of the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office.
On Thursday, Haworth was booked on the charges of attempted manslaughter and aggravated assault with a firearm.