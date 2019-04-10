An Opelousas man was arrested after he stabbed his mother to death during an argument Tuesday, authorities say.
The man, Cody James Arceneaux, 28, was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on a count of second-degree murder, St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said.
A woman reportedly called 911 Tuesday afternoon and reported there was a body at 141 Ranch Road, the sheriff said.
Deputies arrived at the home and found the body of Vickie Granger, Arceneaux’s mother, lying on the kitchen floor near a bloody kitchen knife. Arceneaux was curled up on the floor holding his hands in a bloody towel, Guidroz said in a release on Facebook.
Arceneaux was taken to the hospital for lacerations on his hands and after he was released, he was taken to the parish jail for questioning. He originally told deputies his mother tried to stab him, and he responded by stabbing her.
During questioning however, he said he was holding the knife while they argued and when his mother tried to take the knife, she unintentionally cut him on the hand. He grabbed the knife from her and proceeded to stab her multiple times “anywhere he could,” Guidroz said.