Following a year that say a 47% increase in Lafayette homicides, which continued a trend of increased homicides and gun violence nationwide, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office and Lafayette Police Department on Jan. 3 announced a joint violent offenders task force.
The focus of the effort is “disrupting” violent crime by removing stolen and illegally possessed weapons from the streets and focusing on known violent offenders, among other goals, officials said at the time.
Two months into the effort, the LPSO released statistics Friday that they say makes the task force a success.
- The task force handled 568 calls
- 524 of those calls were self-initiated based on probable cause
- 43 weapons have been recovered from the streets of Lafayette Parish by law enforcement
- 47 narcotics investigations have been initiated and illegal narcotics valued at nearly $350,000 were seized
- 46 new felony arrests and 24 misdemeanors have been executed by task force members
- The number of felony and misdemeanor warrants cleared by arrest currently stand at 39 and six, respectively
“Through our intelligence efforts we have identified several groups in the Acadiana area that operate all or in part in Lafayette," Lafayette Parish Sheriff Mark Garber said. "These groups, while relatively small in number, are primarily responsible for the rise in homicides and shootings. If we do not proactively pursue this criminal activity, it stands to pose a direct threat to the safety and well-being of this community."
In 2021, Garber noted, the city of Lafayette reported 116 assaults with firearms and 66 batteries with a firearm, while the parish recorded 58 assaults with firearms and 19 batteries involving firearms.
There were 34 reported homicides investigated by Lafayette law enforcement agencies in 2021, per departments’ data. The cases include those classified as first-degree murder, second-degree murder and manslaughter.