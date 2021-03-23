Chance Seneca, the Lafayette man accused of kidnapping and attempting to kill a gay man after targeting him through a dating app, pleaded not guilty to all federal charges Tuesday.

Seneca was arraigned before U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana Magistrate Judge Carol B. Whitehurst and pleaded not guilty to charges of hate crime with attempt to kill, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, attempted kidnapping, obstruction by destruction of records and two counts of kidnapping. The 19-year-old was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury.

Seneca was present in court, dressed in an orange Lafayette Parish Correctional Center jumpsuit with wrist and ankle shackles, and represented by Assistant Federal Public Defender Dustin Talbot. Seneca has been detained at LPCC since he was arrested in June on a count of attempted second-degree murder by the Lafayette Police Department.

The charges stem from an attack on Holden White, a 19-year-old Lafayette man, in the 400 block of Maryview Farm Road on June 20 and the targeting of two other men by Seneca the day before he brutalized White, the federal indictment said. Seneca connected with White and the others using Grindr, a dating app targeted to gay and bisexual men, which was classified as his “hunting ground,” court documents said.

Talbot said his client would not challenge his detention, but reserved the right for a future detention hearing if his “detention circumstances change.”

The accused divulged details of the crimes to investigators in recorded interviews with the Lafayette Police Department and the FBI, according to an unsealed affidavit from FBI Special Agent Daniel English. The affidavit said Seneca called 911 himself and when officers arrived, White was found naked in a bathtub with severely slashed wrists, strangulation marks and other injuries, surrounded by weapons including a knife, ice pick, saw and hammer.

The affidavit said Seneca told investigators he purchased some of the tools on Amazon, and had intended to dismember White and preserve some of his body parts as “trophies, mementos and food,” per the indictment.

For Seneca’s federal offenses, the statutory maximum for the hate crime and kidnapping offenses is life imprisonment. The maximum sentence for the attempted kidnapping and obstruction charges is 20 years and the minimum for the gun charge is five years, a U.S. District Court release said.

In addition to the attempted second-degree murder charge, Seneca also faces a state hate crime charge in the 15th Judicial District Court. His state pre-trial hearing for those charges is scheduled for April 29.