The Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board voted Wednesday to hear an appeal from fired Lafayette Police Chief Thomas Glover, who alleges he was not given reasonable time to meet performance requests before his Oct. 7 termination and was not given reasons for his firing.

The board voted 3-1 to grant a hearing on Glover’s appeal, with board member Christina Olivier abstaining. Glover was out of town and not present for the meeting.

A date for the hearing has not yet been set.

Chairman Paul Mouton, the Lafayette Police Department’s representative on the board, said Glover’s appeal request was filed within the required time frame and, while he has limited relief and rights because he was still a probationary civil service employee at the time of his firing, he can appeal “upon the grounds that he was not given a fair opportunity to prove his ability in the position,” as outlined in state law.

That statute was referenced in Glover’s appeal letter.

Assistant city attorney Mike Hebert represented Lafayette Consolidated Government at the meeting and requested Glover provide evidence at his hearing for the laws and policies he claims were violated in his appeal. Hebert was stopped short of giving opinions on the merits of Glover’s claim, with Olivier requesting he wait until the hearing when Glover is also present.

Glover said in a phone interview he’s pleased the board is letting him make his case; while his right to recover his job is limited, he wants there to be “some type of punitive action” for the legal breach of process he believes LCG committed in the handling of his termination.

Glover said he researched the supporting laws and policies referenced in his appeal and will be ready to address questions from LCG.

“I will be prepared when it comes up. I will be ready to go with those documents,” he said.

Board member Wayne Prejean was the lone no vote. Prejean said afterward he voted no because he felt Glover should be working with an attorney and the city-parish directly to get the desired answers about his termination.

Olivier recused herself from the vote after questions from Prejean, who was concerned that Olivier’s husband, a Lafayette Police Department officer, worked in a support role to Glover when he was chief. Olivier said she abstained as a matter of courtesy but will review the issue with the board attorney before Glover’s hearing to determine how to proceed in the future.