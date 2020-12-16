An Abbeville 19-year-old was arrested on attempted murder after another man was seriously injured in a Nov. 7 shooting.
Dejon Mikel Chargois was arrested on counts of attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon after turning himself over to the Abbeville Police Department on Wednesday, a statement from Abbeville Police spokesperson Lt. Jonathan Touchet said.
Chargois is accused of shooting a male victim after an argument near the intersection of N. East Street and Nugier Street around 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 7. The victim was taken to an area hospital for serious injuries after being shot in the abdomen, Touchet said.