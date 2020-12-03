Firefighters are investigating an overnight fire in an abandoned wing of the Kings Hotel on North University Avenue.
Lafayette firefighters responded to the fire in the 1600 block of North University Avenue around 1 a.m. after employees reported seeing smoke billowing from an abandoned section of the hotel property. Firefighters discovered a fire burning on the first and second floors of the 40-room, two-story building, Lafayette Fire Department spokesperson Alton Trahan said in a statement.
It took 45 minutes to bring the blaze under control and the fire caused severe damage to four hotel rooms, he said.
The hotel’s owners said the building was not being rented and the rooms were disconnected from electrical services. Investigators determined someone was inside one of the vacant hotel rooms before the fire was discovered. The cause remains under investigation, the statement said.
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS or the Lafayette Fire Department at 291-8716.