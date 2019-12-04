The St. Martinville City Council has launched an investigation into a “defaming claim” against St. Martinville Police Chief Richard “Ricky” Martin after anonymous packages were mailed to officials claiming Martin’s graduate equivalency diploma was falsified.
The issue was raised at a special city council meeting Tuesday originally scheduled to address ongoing disputes between the city council and Mark Brignac, owner of the Evangeline Mobile Home Park. Councilmember Mike Fuselier added the item to the agenda and said he’s concerned that someone would attempt to defame Martin.
“The maliciousness of it is what concerns me,” he said. “To target our chief who is a civil servant is beyond the pale. We’ll do everything we can as a council to get to the bottom of it.”
The packets, dated Nov. 21, included a typed letter, a copy of Martin’s GED certificate from his personnel file, a 2017 GED certificate for comparison and a copy of the St. Martinville code citing the need for the police chief to possess a high school diploma or equivalent. The packets did not have a return address.
In the typed letter, the sender claimed, “Richard Martin, the chief of police for the City of St. Martinville is a high school drop-out. He does not have a diploma. He does not have a GED….Richard Martin willfully, intentionally & with malice; forged, altered and a FAKE HIGH SCHOOL GED!”
The anonymous sender claimed Martin photo shopped “signatures that are not normally signed on a GED” onto the document.
The packets were sent to Mayor Melinda Mitchell, the five city councilmembers, members of the civil service board and other officials. As many as 40 copies of the packet may have been sent out, St. Martinville Police spokesperson Adam Touchet said.
“They definitely tried to put this smear campaign in as many people’s hands as possible,” Fuselier said.
City administrators were not able to locate Martin’s personnel file during Tuesday’s special meeting. It was found afterward by Chief Administrative Officer Avis Gutenkunst, but Martin’s resume, GED certificate, law enforcement certifications and possibly other documents were removed, Touchet said.
St. Martinville is undergoing a state audit and Martin’s personnel file was mixed in with other documents being reviewed by the auditor, he said.
The five-member city council voted unanimously to investigate the claims against Martin. The police chief met Wednesday with a representative from Louisiana State Police to discuss having their office investigate the incident, Martin said. He said he also plans to meet with other agencies.
“I want to know who did this and I’m not stopping until I do,” he said.
The police chief, 46, earned his GED in 1995 in his early 20s before beginning his law enforcement career. He said he contacted the Louisiana Department of Education before Tuesday’s special meeting and they provided confirmation of his GED certification and transcripts.
The agency mailed a certified copy of the documents to the city of St. Martinville on Wednesday morning, Martin said.
Martin said he’s confused why someone would attack his school record, but said his best guess is someone saw the GED document, thought it looked suspicious because of changes in GED certification and “ran with it.”
“They know they can’t focus on my work ability or my job, because there’s nothing they can find there. I do the right thing,” Martin said.
Fuselier, a 30-year educator, said he questioned the signatures on the document and determined in 1995 the local high school principal and St. Martin Parish school superintendent signed the GED certificates, though GED students did not attend traditional classes.
Martin said while he’s upset someone is trying to muddy his name, he’s more concerned that someone was able to leak documents from his personnel file. Those files contain personal information like Social Security numbers, addresses, work history and other tax documentation.
“The GED part, I just laughed that off because I know it’s nonsense and false,” he said. “I knew it was just a matter of me getting some transcripts and verification. That didn’t bother me. But how did my information get released? That’s not public record.”
Fuselier said he’s concerned that the documents were illegally procured, and he said he has lingering questions about who’s allowed into what at city hall and whether administrative records are secure.
The police chief and Fuselier said they believe the attack was politically motivated. Touchet said the department has several persons of interest because “there’s a pattern of this happening with other city employees.”
“It’s not a game when you’re playing with people’s lives like this,” Fuselier said.